PSC Approves New Rates For Gulf Power Customers – An Increase Now, Decrease Later

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a four-year rate settlement for Florida Power & Light (FPL) that will mean a near term rate increase for Gulf Power customers in the Panhandle, but a reduction in the long term..

The rate plan will directly support the largest solar buildout in the United States, including 16 million solar panels across more than 50 new sites. The company said that is enough to power one million homes.

FPL’s parent company NextEra purchased Gulf Power in 2019, and the companies legally merged on January 1, 2021. FPL now serves 5.6 million customer accounts from Miami to Pensacola across more than half of Florida.

Based on the approved rate settlement agreement and FPL’s September filing for fuel and other clauses, the standard 1,000-kWh typical monthly residential bill benchmark for Gulf Power in Northwest Florida would be:

2021 – $129.24

2022 – $137.49

2023 – $134.44

2024 – $130.25

2025 – $126.47

Gulf Power customers will pay more than FPL customers on that average 1,000 kWh usage — $23.64 more in 2022, declining to $9.45 more in 2025. By 2027, customers will pay the same across the board. The settlement does mean that by 2025, Gulf Power customers will be paying less on average that in 2021.

The bill estimates do not include taxes, fees or hurricane surcharges.

Typical business customer bills in Northwest Florida are expected to grow at an average annual rate of up to 1.7%, depending on the rate class, and remain below the national average.

Pictured: A sign on 10 Mile Road at Pate Street for the Gulf Clean Energy Center, formerly known as Gulf Power’s Plant Crist. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.