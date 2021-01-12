Gulf Power And Florida Power & Light Ask State To Approve Merged Power Rates

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) plans to file a formal request in the coming months for new base rates for all customers, including Gulf Power.

FPL’s parent company NextEra purchased Gulf Power in 2019, and the companies legally merged on January 1, 2021. FPL now serves 5.6 million customer accounts from Miami to Pensacola across more than half of Florida.

Through the consolidation of FPL and Gulf Power, the typical residential customer bill in Northwest Florida is projected to decrease by the end of FPL’s proposed four-year rate plan. FPL customers currently pay $99 for the 1,000-kWh typical bill bench mark, while Gulf Power customers pay $140.

The proposal FPL plans to file with the Florida Public Service Commission will include:

In 2022, an adjustment to base rates to generate approximately $1.1 billion.

In 2023, another adjustment would generate approximately $615 million.

In 2024 and 2025, a request will be made to recover solar projects each year. That, FPL estimates, will cost customers $140 million in both 2024 and 2025, which would be partially offset by a reduction in fuel costs on customer bills.

FPL said monthly customer would still remain below the national average if the PSC approves the plan.

While now part of FPL, the Gulf Power name will remain for now in Northwest Florida.