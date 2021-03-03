State Approves Two Rate Changes For Gulf Power. Here’s What It Means For Your Bill.

The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved two rate change requests from Gulf Power — one to cover Hurricane Sally recovery costs and the other due to the conversion to natural gas generation.

The rate changes will lead to a net decrease for customer bills beginning in March, according to Gulf Power.

Gulf Power customers will bear the cost of $206 million in Hurricane Sally costs. For residential customers, the charge will be $3 a month on a 1,000 kwh bill.

But that increase will be more than offset by savings from the conversion of Plant Crist, recently renamed as the Gulf Clean Energy Center, from coal to natural gas. Gulf Power constructed a 39-mile long natural gas pipeline through North Escambia from Century to the plant.

With an adjusted environmental cost recovery provision, there will be a net decrease in the typical residential customer bill of approximately 73 cents per month for the remainder of the year.

Earlier this year, Gulf Power announced that its Plant Crist coal units had been converted to natural gas delivered by a new pipeline. The company notified the FPSC late last year that it planned to retire the plant’s coal assets early, resulting in benefits to the local community as well as cost savings for customers.

“Ending our use of coal in Florida is part of our plan to usher in a new, cleaner energy era for Northwest Florida, along with emissions-free solar farms,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power. “Modernizing Gulf Clean Energy Center ensures we deliver benefits for our customers and our communities through greater reliability and lower costs along with cleaner emissions.”

The retirement of coal at the plant was accelerated by Hurricane Sally, which caused damage to the plant’s coal equipment. The company determined that it is in the best interests of its customers to accelerate the conversion to natural gas instead of repairing the coal equipment.

North Escambia plays a key role in Gulf Power’s plans to rely more on solar energy with two solar farms on about 1,200 acres in McDavid, as first reported by NorthEscambia.com.

Construction beginning on the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in the area of Bogia Road. At 74.2 megawatts, Cotton Creek will generate enough electricity to power 15,000 homes annually, according to Gulf Power.

Gulf Power is now seeking the necessary permits for the First City Solar Energy Center in the area of Cox and Roach Roads. It will be 74.5 megawatts, also enough to power another 15,000 homes annually.

