Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival, Basket Auction Is Friday

The Byrneville Elementary School PTO Fall Festival will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the school.

The event will include hayrides, a bake sale, haunted house, jump house, food, games, and vendors.

The annual themed basket auction will take place at 7 p.m.

Pictured: Some of the themed baskets that will be up for auction at 7 p.m. Friday following the Byrneville Elementary School PTO Fall Festival. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.