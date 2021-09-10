Walnut Hill Man Charge After Allegedly Fleeing Domestic Disturbance, Crashing Vehicle

A Walnut Hill man was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance before fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle a short distance away Thursday night.

Brad William Shaw, 45, was charged with multiple counts of battery by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Highway Patrol also charged him with DUI along with hit and run involving property damage. He remained in the Escambia County Jail early Friday afternoon without bond.

Shaw was involved in domestic violence incident in the 8000 block of South Highway 99 near Highway 97A, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

He fled, traveling south on South Highway 99.

“A short time later, we were notified of a crash involving a vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle,” Southard said.

Shaw reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, collided with several signs marking the curve, and continued before crashing his vehicle. He reportedly fled the scene, but later walked back out of the wooded area.

Further details have not been released.