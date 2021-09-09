Tate Theatre To Present “110 Stories” In Honor Of 9/11

September 9, 2021

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Tate High School Theatre Department will present “110 Stories”.

The performances will be Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.  Tickets at the door will be $10.

Playwright Sarah Tuft interviewed people who lived or worked in lower Manhattan on the day of and the days after the tragedy of 9/11. The result is a series of interrelated monologues which gives the audience an idea of how residents, workers, and first responders reacted to that terrible moment in time.

For more information, contact director Steven Tuley at stuley@ecsdfl.us.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 