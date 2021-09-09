Tate Theatre To Present “110 Stories” In Honor Of 9/11

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Tate High School Theatre Department will present “110 Stories”.

The performances will be Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door will be $10.

Playwright Sarah Tuft interviewed people who lived or worked in lower Manhattan on the day of and the days after the tragedy of 9/11. The result is a series of interrelated monologues which gives the audience an idea of how residents, workers, and first responders reacted to that terrible moment in time.

For more information, contact director Steven Tuley at stuley@ecsdfl.us.

