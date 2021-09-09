IMPACT 100 Announces Finalists For $101,820 Grants

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced the grant finalists selected for 2021. During the group’s annual meeting in October, 11 of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $101,820.

The 15 finalists are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Ballet Pensacola, Inc. — Project: Ballet Pensacola Ballet Floors

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. –Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment

Pensacola Lighthouse Association, I-nc. dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum — Project: Shining Light on Buried History

EDUCATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. – Project: Keeping Wild Alive in Northwest Florida

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization

United Methodist Children’s Home dba Embrace Florida Kids – Project: A Higher Education Home: Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

The Arc Gateway, Inc. – Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS

Bream Fishermen Association, Inc. and PYC Satori Foundation, Inc. — Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids – Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation

Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association, Inc. dba First Tee Gulf Coast – Project: First Tee Gulf Coast – Inspiring Youth and Rebuilding Warrington

FAMILY

A Hope, Inc. – Project: The Foundation for Families with Pets

Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, Inc. dba Vineyard Family House — Project: Caring for Families in Crisis

Rally Foundation, Inc. – Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT100

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Pace Center for Girls, Inc. – Project: Girls Going Places

United for a Good Cause, Inc – Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention for Schools

United Service Organization, Inc. – Project: Pop-Up USO

This is the 18th year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2004, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 120 grants totaling $12,830,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. After the 2021 awards next month, IMPACT 100 will have awarded 131 grants totaling $13,950,000.

