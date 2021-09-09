Highway 95A Closed At East Roberts Due To Gas Leak

September 9, 2021

Highway 95A at East Roberts Road remained closed Thursday afternoon for repairs after a gas leak.

Workers struck a gas pipe while digging in the area.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded as a precaution, and Pensacola Energy worked to make repairs.

As of 1:30 p.m., Highway 95A was still closed in both directions at East Roberts Road. Highway 29, which is parallel to the location, remained open.

There were no injuries reported.

Written by William Reynolds 

 