Century Delays Business Center Space Leases For Non-Profit, Church At $1 Per Month

September 9, 2021

After lengthy discussion this week, the Century Town Council delayed action on $1 per month leases for a church and a non-profit.

Leases were prepared for approval for an building (pictured below) at the Century Business Center on Pond Street for Northwest Florida Community Outreach (NWFCO) and for a room (pictured above) at the center Wesley Chapel CME Church. No action was taken after both organizations expressed concern about air conditioning units that do not work.

Under the terms of both leases, HVAC and other maintenance would be the responsibly of the tenant, not the town, due to the low rent.

“We need to have those (HVAC units) working,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “That’s just good business.”

The council reached a general consensus to delay action on the leases until the heating and cooling systems could be evaluated to determine an estimated repair cost.

Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather said basic problems could be repaired using the town’s ordinary maintenance budget. If the problems are more severe, Prather said the town could fund replacement units from local options sales tax (LOST) revenue.

NWFCO is a nonprofit that has held several food giveaways and other public benefit events over the last year.

Wesley Chapel CME Church has held church services at the Business Center for several years, without a lease. The church’s Jefferson Street location was heavily damaged — shifted off its foundation — by the February 2016 tornado that ripped through Century. The remains of the building were reduced to rubble after an arsonist set fire to it in October 2016.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 