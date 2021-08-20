Rose E. Meacham Pierson

Rose E. Meacham Pierson was born on December 28, 1920 in Ashtabula, OH. On August 7, 2021, age 100, she left this earth to be with Jesus. Her passing was peaceful at the home of her daughter in Orange Park, Florida where she lived for the past seven years. From age seven Rose lived in Cottage Hill. In 1938 she graduated from Tate High School. At age 19, she passed the teacher examination and taught at Cottage Hill School. She worked on her college degree during summers at Florida State and the University of Florida, but didn’t return to college until the age of 50 finishing her BA degree in education at the University of West Florida. She became a second grade teacher at Beulah Elementary and retired while at Jim Allen Elementary. She was a teacher at heart who strove to have each student achieve their best.

Rose’s secular teaching, though, was secondary to her main purpose in life, which was to serve the Lord. From the age of 14, when she accepted Jesus as her personal savior, she was very active in the Cottage Hill United Methodist Church. Many years later, she was a primary founder of Grace Open Bible Church where she was the minister for several years. Jesus was Lord of her life. She loved her family very much, but Jesus came first in all she did. Her long life brought her into contact with many people with whom she shared her love of Jesus and his love for them. She knew no stranger. Her wonderful smile and welcoming attitude were for all. She was always ready to help those in need in any way that she could, but most of all, she was concerned for where they would spend eternity.

She was preceded in death by father, Clyde Meacham; mother, Celia Fern Commings Meacham; husband, Raymond L. Pierson; brother and wife, Clyde and Dorothy Meacham; sister and husband, Jane and Richard Nelson; sister and husband, Marjory and Edward Collins; and son and wife, Raymond F. and Jeanette Pierson.

Rose was survived by son and wife, Don and Pamela Pierson; daughter and husband, Catherine and Nestor White; daughter and husband, Marjorie and David Haygood; grandchild and wife, Kenneth and Shannon Pierson; grandchild and wife, Brenda and Acie Dickerson; grandchild, Barbara Joiner; grandchild, Bruce Lacy Jr., grandchild, Christina Lacy; grandchild, Aron White; grandchild and wife, Camden and Jennifer White; grandchild and wife, Matthew and Jennifer Pierson; 12 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Lacy Jr., Aron White, Camden White, Jeremy Joiner, Matthew Pierson and Connor White

.

Honorary bearers will be Ralph Meacham, Kenneth Pierson, Kenneth Pierson Jr., Bradley Dickerson and Ryan Dickerson.