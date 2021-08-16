‘Our Community And Hearts Are Broken Today” — Molino Softball Coach Donnie Nicholson Passes Away

The North Escambia community is mourning the loss of another youth coach to COVID-19.

Longtime Molino Ballpark softball coach Donnie Nicholson passed away on Sunday. Coach Donnie and his wife Jackie were an integral part of softball at the Molino Ballpark and area travel ball for many years.

“Our community and hearts are broken today. Coach Donnie Nicholson has been called up to the big leagues. We can’t even tell you the number of lives touched by this great coach,” Molino Ballpark posted in announcing his passing.

Funeral services have not yet been released.

Tributes to Coach Donnie Nicholson filled social media Sunday. Here are just a few:

“Donnie was a character he never met a stranger either he was a wonderful man.”

“Coach Donnie will be missed! Softball won’t be the same!”

“Heartbroken, we will never forget this man and his lifelong devotion to softball.”

“‘Hey Girl!”! I can hear his Coach Voice now. He could never just drop in a store or concession stand without being heard then surrounded by so many who just liked being around him. Legend for sure.”

“Molino Ballpark will never be the same! Thank you for the life lessons and great memories.”

“My heart hurts today. Coach Donnie Nicholson was not only a one of a kind coach, but a one of a kind man as well. He believed in people with his whole heart and I am so lucky to have been one of his ballplayers. You will forever be missed coach Donnie, and softball lost its biggest fan.”

“You were someone who has made an impact on so many athletes and you spread your love for the game to all of us! ”

“There is a huge softball game going on right now in Heaven. They gained an amazing coach and man up there.”

Last week, Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer president and coach Greg Gibson passed away due to COVID-19.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.