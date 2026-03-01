Century Clarifies Waste Collection Rules; Announces Upcoming Bulk Pickup Dates

The Town of Century is reminding solid waste customers to use the proper can, and it has released upcoming bulk collection dates with new provider Waste Pro.

Proper Can Use

Bulk waste is collected in a green cart with a black lid on Tuesdays, and garbage is collected in a green cart with a blue lid on Fridays.

Century Town Administrator Dave Murzin said there has been some confusion, with customers contaminating yard waste with household trash.

It is important to keep the yard waste separate. It is used for mulch, he said. “The cans will not be emptied if non-vegetative material is in the yard waste container.”

Bulk Waste Collection Schedule

Bulk waste (in the green cart with a black lid) will be collected on March 10 in the following areas:

And bulk waste will be collected in the following areas on April 14:

Click either map to enlarge.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphics, click to enlarge.