Tate High School Meats Evaluation Team Takes Third At Florida State Fair

The Tate High School FFA Meats Science Evaluation team earned third place at the Florida State Fair in Tampa.

Madison Wise earned an impressive fourth place overall in the state in the highly competitive field. Maegan Coleman, Luke Graham, and Louis Hartjen were also on the award-winning team, coached by Melissa Gibbs.

The Meats Science Evaluation contest is no small task. Identifying 40 retail cuts of beef, pork, and lamb requires intense study and attention to detail. In addition, correctly determining the species, identifying the wholesale cut, and selecting the appropriate cookery method for each retail cut demonstrates a high level of technical knowledge and practical understanding of the meat industry.

The team will advance to the state level final contest in April at the University of Florida Animal Science Meat laboratory. FFA members will be evaluating retail cut classes, beef and pork carcasses, wholesale cuts, and determine beef quality and yield grades, as well as identifying 40 more retail cuts. The contest will challenge each member’s skills and academic preparation as industry standards are implemented with precision and confidence.

Gibbs said the team “represented Tate FFA with professionalism, skill, and excellence at one of the most competitive events in the state. This achievement reflects countless hours of practice and a strong commitment to agricultural education.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.