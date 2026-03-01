Sunny Days, Highs Nearing 80 Each Day

A steady warming trend will be pushing afternoon temperatures into the low 80s by next weekend. While sunshine dominates through Wednesday, moisture returns late in the week, bringing a gradual increase in rain chances starting Thursday afternoon.

Sunday looks to be the sunniest day of the stretch once early morning fog clears, while breezy conditions are expected to arrive by Tuesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.