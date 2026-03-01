Michele Ann Turner

Michele Ann “Nana” Turner, age 62, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away on February 24, 2026. Born on July 26, 1963, in Fairmont, West Virginia. She later made her home in Alabama, where she built a life centered around family, faith, and simple joys.

Michele had a servant’s heart and a love for caring for others. She enjoyed cooking, specially making her famous lasagna, talking on the phone with loved ones, and spending time with family and friends. She loved watching soap operas, Auburn football, and treasured traveling with her husband. Michele also had a special fondness for animals and enjoyed seafood, especially oysters. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Michele will be remembered for her warm spirit, her love for her family, and the comfort she brought to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L Cooley Jr. and Emma Louise Cooley; son, Blake Michael – Allen Turner; sister, Evelyn Owens, sister in-laws, Shirley Turner Cathy Hill; and nephew, Joey McGhee..

Michele is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Allen Turner of Huxford, Alabama; her son, Josh Turner (Brooke) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; her daughters, Brittany Powell (Andy) of Pensacola, Florida, and Heather Merchant (Erik) of Flomaton, Alabama; ten grandchildren, Kymberlee Victor, Emmalee Victor, DJ Victor, Blake Hagen, Emma Catherine Turner, Lizzi Turner, Ford Turner, Elli Cooper Turner, McGhee Turner, and Mary Caroline Turner. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and her “Fur Baby Rocki” and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 12:00 noon at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Rev. Ray Ward officiating.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy McGhee,, Clint Ramer, Olan Albritton, Ronnie Jay, Tim Albritton, Michael McGhee and Buzzy Jordan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Turner, Eddie Ramer, Ronnie McGhee and Matthew McGhee.

A “special thanks” to her caregivers Kathy Lambert and Debra Riley.