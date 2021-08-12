Community Mourns Passing Of NWE Youth Football Coach Greg Gibson

The North Escambia community is mourning the loss of youth league football coach Greg Gibson.

Gibson served as president of Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer since 2013 and had coached most years since 2002.

He passed away early Thursday morning due to COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and his children. And hundreds of other children he loved and influenced in the community.

“Very, very tragic news. The Northwest Escambia community has lost a young man that has been the rock for Northwest Escambia football ever since I’ve been in office,” Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said during a Thursday morning BOCC Committee of the Whole meeting. “He loved those kids like his own.”

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that without Greg’s dedication and persistence and advocacy on behalf of those young people in that Bradberry Park, Bratt, Byrneville communities, Walnut Hill. Very likely there wouldn’t be a Northwest Escambia football organization.”

“They’re going to be fielding twice the size of the league this year, as they have last few years. And, and that’s in large part due to Greg’s efforts and it’s I was shocked. I was shocked when I heard that this morning and it’s just one of the most tragic things that I’ve heard in a number of years. Just a very, very good guy that did everything for the right reasons,” Barry continued. “Bradberry Park wouldn’t be what it is today without Greg’s help and advocacy.”

“Greg Gibson was a wonderful person, a wonderful coach,” Commissioner Lumon May said. “It’s just a sad day in the youth football world.”

“It’s just a sad day, and it reminds us of how dangerous and how mean COVID and the coronavirus can be,” May said. “It just has to be a worse day nightmare that a little league coach with so much influence would die from COVID.”

Hundreds of tributes and condolences were offered Thursday morning on Facebook. Here are just a few:

“This news has shocked our small town where everyone who lives here loves Greg.”

“Greg Gibson made such a huge impact on so many here in the surrounding areas. Great role model and such a great inspiration. Never seen Greg when he didn’t put all his energy into encouraging, motivating, and uplifting someone in some way. He did everything he did with a smile.”

“Our community is heartbroken this morning.”

“To say that you played a huge part in every player that’s ever played under you is the biggest understatement in this world. I’m absolutely broken to hear this. You did more than just coach a team you made us into who we are.”

“My heart is so incredibly broken this morning. Thank you Greg Gibson for pouring into our kids and this community.”

“Thank you Greg Gibson for the footprints you left in all of my boys’ hearts over the years of not only building ball players but instilling the values of character, discipline, leadership, perseverance, friendship, family and kindness to help them grow into good men. You have truly touched the lives of so many people, and because of your kind, encouraging heart your legacy will live on.”

“We lost a great man, coach, mentor, and friend this morning…We love you Greg and we will deeply miss you.”

