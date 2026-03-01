Pensacola Sports Honors Local Athletes, From Tate Cheerleaders To Olympians

From the Tate High School cheerleaders to a state champion lifter from Jay High School to pro athletes and Olympians, Pensacola Sports honored local athletes this week at its annual banquet.

Special Achievement Winners

– West Fowler - World Trampoline Championship

– Drew Beroset – Gulf Breeze Track 3200m State Champ

– Arman Truitt – West Florida HS Track, Hurdles & Long Jump, State Champ

– Boy Pace Weightlifting Team – State Champions

– Girls Pace Weightlifting Team – State Champions

– Kollin Daniels – Pace Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Evan Beckham – Pace Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Grant Wise – Pace Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Layah Slaughter - Pace Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Alyssa McMurtie - Pace Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Shyann Donaldson – Milton Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Chase Dooley – Jay HS Weightlifting Individual State Champion

– Hannah Demarcus – Pace HS Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

– Gulf Breeze Beach Volleyball – State Champions

– Tate High School Cheerleading – State Champions

– Taylor Clements – West Florida HS Swimming State Champion

– UWF Golf Team – National Champions

– Gianna Guerriero – UWF Softball

– Cooper Tendick – UWF Golf

– Adriana Mieses Sanchez – UWF Swim & Dive

– Olivia Nelson – UWF Swim & Dive

– Shannah Dillman – UWF Swim & Dive

– Alena Rozova – UWF Swim & Dive

– Ja’Kobe Clinton – UWF Football

– Mya Swinton – UWF Soccer

– PSC Men’s Basketball – FCSAA State Champions

– Pete Penna – Coach of State Championship Team

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Chris Rembert

Professional Athlete of the Year

Jeremy Reaves

Special Olympic Athlete of the Year

Samuel Johnson

Hall Of Fame Inductees

Justin Gatlin

Doug Baldwin

David Williams

Peter Dyson

Special Recognition

Devin Witherspoon

Pensacola Sports Volunteer of the Year

Paco Burrell

Sportsman of the year

Tim Bryant, 5 Flags Speedway

Excellence In Sports Tourism

Ray Palmer, who retires from Pensacola Sports this September after 25 years