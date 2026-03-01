New Bank Proposed For Nine Mile At Milestone

March 1, 2026

A new bank with a drive-up ATM is being proposed on West Nine Mile Road, at Milestone in Cantonment.

The freestanding bank is planned for 0 Milestone Boulevard, which is on the corner of West Nine Mile Road and Milestone, next door to the Wendy’s restaurant. The 3,333-square-foot structure will be on a parcel that is just less than one acre.

The application for “Bank-Pine Forest” filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) does not specify the name of the bank. The proposal is not yet set for a public meeting before the DRC.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 