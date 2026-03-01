Ice Flyers Fall Short To Birmingham Saturday Night

The Ice Flyers were unable to find the equalizer Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night at the Hangar.

After a scoreless first period, Birmingham broke through late in the second when Drake Glover opened the scoring to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead heading into the final frame. Pensacola pushed to get back even in the third, but could not solve Birmingham down the stretch.

With the Ice Flyers net empty in the closing moments, Kolten Olynek buried an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the 2-0 result.

Pensacola will regroup and turn the page as the team prepares for a road trip next weekend to face the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen.