Debra Ann Dawkins Ramsey

Debra Ann Dawkins Ramsey, 71, of Cantonment, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of February 26, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 9, 1954, in Brewton, Alabama, Debra lived a life marked by steadfast faith, unwavering devotion to her family, and a gentle spirit that touched all who knew her. She carried herself with grace, compassion, and a quiet strength rooted deeply in her love for Christ.

Debra was married to Michael Ramsey, with whom she shared the blessing of children, and together they built a life centered on faith and family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael Ramsey; her children, Ashley (Joseph) Pollard and Stacy Ramsey; her granddaughters, Shelby and Sophia Pollard; her sister, Dianne (Toney) Clements; her dearest cousin, Linda Gale Franklin; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, near and far, all of whom she loved dearly.

Professionally, Debra was a gifted and highly respected seamstress for interior designers and decorators throughout the greater Pensacola area. She worked alongside her mother for many years, learning the art and discipline of the craft, and later took over the business after her mother’s passing. She maintained the highest standards in her work and was known for her meticulous attention to detail and deep pride in the finished product. Every piece she created reflected not only her talent but her integrity and commitment to excellence.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, Ruperd Eugene Dawkins; and her mother, Joy Lindsey Dawkins.

Her life was a testimony of perseverance through an incredibly difficult disease process. Even in suffering, her faith never wavered. She endured with dignity, courage, and an unshakable trust in God, serving as a witness to all who observed her journey. Scripture reminds us in James 1:12, “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love Him.” Debra lived this promise daily.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her compassionate caregivers at VITAS Hospice, especially Jillian and Shauna, whose kindness, tenderness, and unwavering support brought comfort and dignity to Debra in her final days. Their care was a true blessing to our family.

A celebration of Debra’s life will be held on March 8 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at her sister Dianne Clements’ home, located at 1418 Knollwood Drive in Cantonment, Florida. All who knew and loved her are warmly invited. We would love to see everyone as we gather together to honor her life, share memories, and celebrate the beautiful legacy she leaves behind.

Though her family grieves her earthly absence, they find peace in knowing she is whole, restored, and rejoicing in the presence of her Savior. Her legacy of faith, love, strength, and devotion will continue to shine through the lives she shaped and the hearts she touched.

She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.