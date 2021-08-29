Need To Know: Monday Closures Due To Hurricane Ida

Here is a list of major closures due to Hurricane Ida. Keep checking back for updates. If you have a closure to share, email news@northescambia.com.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

All public schools, UWF, PSC, and PCA are closed. More info…

Escambia County offices will be closed Monday. Essential employees such as first responders and those contacted by their supervisors will be expected to maintain county operations

Town of Century offices will be closed Monday.

City of Pensacola office will be open an sanitation services will operate on a regular schedule.

Courts in Escambia County will be closed Monday. Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Tuesday. Jurors summoned for the week in Escambia County should not report on Monday; but should plan to report on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Escambia County Property Appraiser’s offices will be closed due to weather Monday.

Florida Department of Health in Escambia County — all clinics and services are closed for Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. Appointment can be rescheduled by calling (850) 595-6500.

Council on Aging of West Florida senior dining sites, including grab-and-go meals, are suspended Monday and will resume Tuesday. Meals on Wheels will be delivered as regularly scheduled Tuesday. The Retreat adult day care will also be closed Monday.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller offices are closed Monday.

ECAT bus service, UWF and Pensacola Beach trolley service are all suspended on Monday

All West Florida Library locations will be closed on Monday.

Veterans Administration clinics in Pensacola, Mobile and Biloxi are closed Monday.

Pensacola airport will be open, but check with your airline for flight cancelations or delays.

Gonzalez UMC Child Enrichment Center will be closed Monday.

Child Development Centers and Youth Centers on NAS Pensacola and Corry Station will be closed Monday

SANTA ROSA COUNTY