Need To Know: Monday Closures Due To Hurricane Ida
August 29, 2021
Here is a list of major closures due to Hurricane Ida. Keep checking back for updates. If you have a closure to share, email news@northescambia.com.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
- All public schools, UWF, PSC, and PCA are closed. More info…
- Escambia County offices will be closed Monday. Essential employees such as first responders and those contacted by their supervisors will be expected to maintain county operations
- Town of Century offices will be closed Monday.
- City of Pensacola office will be open an sanitation services will operate on a regular schedule.
- Courts in Escambia County will be closed Monday. Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Tuesday. Jurors summoned for the week in Escambia County should not report on Monday; but should plan to report on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
- Escambia County Property Appraiser’s offices will be closed due to weather Monday.
- Florida Department of Health in Escambia County — all clinics and services are closed for Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. Appointment can be rescheduled by calling (850) 595-6500.
- Council on Aging of West Florida senior dining sites, including grab-and-go meals, are suspended Monday and will resume Tuesday. Meals on Wheels will be delivered as regularly scheduled Tuesday. The Retreat adult day care will also be closed Monday.
- Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller offices are closed Monday.
- ECAT bus service, UWF and Pensacola Beach trolley service are all suspended on Monday
- All West Florida Library locations will be closed on Monday.
- Veterans Administration clinics in Pensacola, Mobile and Biloxi are closed Monday.
- Pensacola airport will be open, but check with your airline for flight cancelations or delays.
- Gonzalez UMC Child Enrichment Center will be closed Monday.
- Child Development Centers and Youth Centers on NAS Pensacola and Corry Station will be closed Monday
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
- All public schools are closed. More info…
- Santa Rosa County offices will be open normal hours on Monday.
- NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Rosa County will be closed until Tuesday.
Comments