James Earl Vickery

January 10, 2026

James Earl Vickery passed away peacefully on January 3, 2025, in Cottage Hill, Florida.

James Earl was the beloved son of Charlie and Lizzie Vickery and was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Wilburn Vickery, Coy Vickery, Troy Vickery; and his sisters, Alice Daniels, Jo McCurdy and Estelle Shelby.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Vickery; son, Steven Vickery (Donna); his daughter, Suzanne Perry (Aaron); his loving grandchildren: Megan Porter, Rachel Logan (Joshua); his great grandchildren, James Thomas Porter and Oliver Raymond Porter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

James Earl worked for 35 years as an automotive mechanic at Hill Kelly Dodge and Pensacola Chrysler.

James Earl gave his life to the Lord on March 4, 1999, something that he was very proud of.

A visitation will be held on January 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the same location.

Interment will also take place on January 12, 2026, in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens.

