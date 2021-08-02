All Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools Closed Monday

Most area schools will be closed on Monday due to Hurricane Ida concerns.

Escambia County, Florida

Superintendent Timothy A. Smith has announced that all schools and offices within the Escambia County School District (ECSD) will close Monday, August 30, 2021, due to Hurricane Ida. The cancellation of regular school district operations includes all extracurricular activities. Currently, the school district plans to reopen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. This decision is based on current recommendations from the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Gonzalez UMC Child Enrichment Center will be closed Monday

Pensacola Christian

Pensacola Christian Academy classes and all activities are canceled for Monday, August 30, because of potential winds and flash flooding from Hurricane Ida. School is currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Pensacola Christian College has not yet started fall semester classes.

Pensacola State

UPDATE – All locations of Pensacola State College will be closed Monday, August 30, and will reopen on Tuesday for regular hours. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. Essential employees such as public safety and those contacted by their supervisors will be asked to report to work.

University of West Florida

UPDATE – All UWF locations, including the Pensacola campus, UWF Emerald Coast and UWF Historic Trust, will close Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4:59 a.m. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. Normal University operations, classes, events and campus activities will resume Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 a.m.

Santa Rosa County

All Santa Rosa County District Schools will be closed Mon., Aug. 30, to include all after-school activities. School and after-school activities are expected to resume Tues., Aug. 31 as usual and a confirmation will be sent by Monday at 5 p.m.

Escambia County, Alabama

All Escambia County Alabama Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow due to the potential for hazardous conditions caused by Hurricane Ida.

“We feel it is in the best interest of all to close all schools tomorrow, Monday, August 30, 2021. We do plan for all Escambia County Alabama Schools and offices to be open effective Tuesday, August 31, 2021. We encourage you to monitor for weather reports and local information, and take caution to be safe,” Superintendent John Knott said.

Escambia Academy and Atmore Christian School will also be closed.

