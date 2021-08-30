Schools, Government Offices, Other Services Will Be Open On Tuesday

Local schools and governments that were closed on Monday due to Ida will be open on Tuesday.

Announcements are listed below, and we generally expect everything else to be open unless posted otherwise below.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY – OPEN

Escambia County School District campuses and offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

University of West Florida will be open after 4:59 a.m. Tuesday.

All Escambia County operations and offices will be open as usual on Tuesday.

The Town of Century will be open on Tuesday.

ECUA sanitation collections will be as normal on Tuesday.

City of Pensacola offices will be open.

Escambia County courts will resume normal operations.

ECAT bus service will return to normal on Tuesday.

Pensacola airport will be open.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart’s COVID drive-thru testing sites will be open after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY – CLOSURES

Barrineau Park Road bridge to Baldwin County is closed due to water over the bridge.

Bands on the Beach has been canceled for Tuesday, August 31. The series will return September 7.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY – OPEN

School Rosa County schools will be open on Tuesday, including extracurricular and after school activities.

All Santa Rosa County offices will be open.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY – CLOSURES