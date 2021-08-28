Increasing Tropical Rain Chances Into The Weekend

August 28, 2021

For the latest tropical forecast on Ida, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

