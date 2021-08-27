Tropical Storm Ida Headed Toward The Gulf Of Mexico
August 27, 2021
Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Ida will then approach the northern Gulf coast at or near major hurricane strength on Sunday.
Adjustments to the track are possible.
Impacts are likely well east of forecast track center. Potential local impacts include:
- Damaging winds & deadly storm surge for portions of the area
- Dangerous surf/high risk of rip currents starting this weekend
- Heavy rainfall/flash flooding & isolated tornadoes possible Sunday into Monday.
The latest details are in the graphics on the page.
Comments
4 Responses to “Tropical Storm Ida Headed Toward The Gulf Of Mexico”
Everyone be safe and make plans quickly. This storm can cause massive destruction many miles east/west of the projected path. Even if you think it won’t hit your area, pay attention.
man, i hate this town, uh, i mean i really love this town.
I dont like being on the east side..
here starts the hysteria. If you don’t have your hurricane stuff ready you missed the boat. This one might not get us but why tempt fate!