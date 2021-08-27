Increasing Rain Chances Into The Weekend

For the latest tropical forecast on Ida, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.