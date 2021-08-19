Escambia County Spokesperson Laura Coale Resigns; Three New PR Employees Hired

August 19, 2021

Escambia County Director for Communications and Public Information Laura Coale has resigned, and the county has hired three new public information staffers.

“I am very grateful to have served as the director for communications and public information at Escambia County. I am diligently training the new employees to ensure a smooth transition, and there are plans in place for additional crisis communications support if needed,” Coale wrote in an email to Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno.

Coale’s last day on the job will be October 1. She was hired in late 2019 by former administrator Janice Gilley.

The three new public information employees, filling previous vacant positions, are:

  • Davis Wood, public information and education officer for Public Safety (He was previously on air at NewsRadio 92.3/1620 as “Davis Allen”.)
  • Andie Gibson, media and public information manager
  • Sarah Stanford, multimedia communications specialist for the library system

