EREC Closes Lobby In Jay, Makes Changes In Walnut Hill Due To COVID-19

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Escambia River Electric Cooperative is make changes at their office locations.

The EREC lobby in Jay is closed to the public until further notice. The drive-thru will remain open.

The Walnut Hill office lobby will remain open and social distancing measures will be in place. EREC is asking postal customers to leave packages in the lobby, and staff will collect them after the customer has exited the building.

“This measure is in an abundance of caution to protect our members, the community, and our employees from possible coronavirus exposure,” Sabrina Owens, vice president Marketing and Communications, said. “We encourage our members to utilize remote options for electric service. Payments may be made by mail, online at www.erec.com, telephone autopay, EREC app or by night depository. Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet account; making changes to your services; inquiring about your account balance, service orders, etc. can all be handled by email or phone as well.”

For more information, email memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848 for assistance.

Pictured: The Escambia River Electric Cooperative Walnut Hill Office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.