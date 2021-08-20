ECUA Continues Recycling Facility Fire Repairs

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is continuing to urge customers to stay in the recycling habit as repairs continue on their recycling facility following a fire last month.

The recyclables are being collected as normal, but they are being landfilled for now.

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was damaged in a July 15 fire, requiring significant cleanup and repair work.

“The first few weeks following the fire were spent assessing the damage and investigating the source of the fire. While investigators were not able to make a final determination as to the cause of the fire, it is strongly suspected that batteries or a propane tank caught in the metals’ sorting equipment ignited, and fire erupted, in this area. This serves as a stark reminder that such combustible materials should not be placed in the recycling carts,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said. “Once the assessment and investigation were completed, deep cleaning of the entire facility began to remove all smoke residue and fire-damaged equipment. This phase is largely complete, as is a complete inventory of damaged conveyor belts, rollers, bearings, and electrical conduit and wiring. Some of the electrical components were damaged by water in the firefighting effort.”

Replacement parts have been ordered, and they are being installed as they arrive.

“The one item that will have the longest lead time is the replacement magnet that provides the sorting capability in the metals’ sorting area. While we are waiting for its arrival, ECUA staff are evaluating the relocation of this sorting station and associated equipment to the front of the operation for a potentially more efficient process,” Bowers said.

For now, ECUA does not have a specific restart day for the MRF as they await parts and equipment.

Pictured above and below: Inside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill as cleanup was beginning. Pictured bottom: Smoke pours from the MRF on Thursday, July 15. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.