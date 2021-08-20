Church Children And Youth Buy Stuffed Animals For Escambia Sheriff’s Office

The children and youth of Poplar Dell Baptist Church near Byrneville raised almost $1,000 during their Vacation Bible School during the summer.

The funds were used to purchase stuff animals for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We know that sometimes children are in serious or scary situations, and perhaps these stuffed animals can help them feel a little bit more at ease or secure,” said Louise Gandy, Poplar Dell’s VBS director.

“Our kids were all for donating to this cause,” said Pastor Mitch Herring. “We truly believe in community outreach, and we want our children to understand how important this is also.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.