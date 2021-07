Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Pickup

\A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Escambia County.

The unknown age male pedestrian attempted to cross North Pace Boulevard near West Lakeview Avenue about 9:50 p.m. He stepped into the path of a Ford pickup drive by a 56-year old Lake Placid, Florida, man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was transported to Baptist Hospital where he later passed away.

No names were release by FHP.