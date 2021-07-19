It’s Budget Time: Escambia County, Century Beginning Budget Workshops

Both Escambia County and Century are moving into the process of establishing their budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

Escambia County will hold their first budget workshop on Tuesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Escambia County has made preliminary budget information available online here.

The Town of Century will hold their first budget workshop on Thursday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. No preliminary budget information has been made available as of yet.

The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2021, for both entities.