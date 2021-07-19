Gas Prices Weaken As Crude Prices Tumble, AAA Says

July 19, 2021

The state average price for gasoline in Florida has fallen back below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. The average price for gasoline is now $2.99, down two cents from last week.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was a bit higher at $3.02. A low of $2.92 could be found Sunday night at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, while two Pensacola stations were at $2.83.

Crude oil prices declined last week, which has enabled gasoline prices to weaken,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The crude futures market is digesting the recent news that OPEC and its oil producing allies plan to gradually increase oil production this year. Initial reports led to lower prices last week, but it’s unclear where the crude market will go from here. For now, drivers can enjoy a break from rising prices at the pump, with the possibility that retail prices slip a few more cents this week.”

Pictured: Regular unleaded was $2.99 a gallon Sunday afternoon in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

