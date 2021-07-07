ESCO Deputy Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Rescuing Burglary Suspect From Burning Shed

July 7, 2021

An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing a burglary suspect from a burning shed.

The incident happened late Monday night on Toni Street at Lanier Drive after the sheriff’s office responded to a call about the burglary of an unoccupied shed.

After they arrived, the suspect lit the shed on fire and was pulled out by the deputy, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

Both the deputy and the suspect were treated for smoke inhalation.

At last report, the suspect remained in the hospital and had not been formally charged with any crime, His name has not been released.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Escambia Fire Rescue.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

