Escambia County Puts Proposed Budget Online In Interactive Format

For the first time, Escambia County has published their proposed budget for 2021-2022 online in an interactive format.

The total combined proposed budget is $568,262,165, down from $567,933,284 in the current fiscal year.

Budgets for the constitutional officers:

Sheriff – increases from $65.8 million to $72.7 million

– increases from $65.8 million to $72.7 million Property Appraiser - increases from $6.9 million to $6.5 million

- increases from $6.9 million to $6.5 million Supervisor of Elections – increases from $2.65 million to $2.67 million

– increases from $2.65 million to $2.67 million Tax Collector – increases from $5.2 million to $5.5 million

– increases from $5.2 million to $5.5 million Clerk of the Court – decreases from $3.6 million to $3.53 million

Escambia County will hold two budget workshops this week.