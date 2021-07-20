Century To Discuss Facility Rental Policies At Thursday Meeting



The Century Town Council will hold a workshop meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss policies and procedures for the rental of town building and facilities.

The town’s community centers, splash pad pavilion and other facilities have been closed for rental since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will discuss rental policies, fees, and other items such as the requirement for an off-duty Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at some events. The meeting will held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Century Town Hall.

Pictured. A meeting inside the Century Community Center on West Highway 4, also known as the Ag Building. The facility has a capacity of about 300 people and has a kitchen. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.