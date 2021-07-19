Cantonment Man, Gulf Breeze Woman Charged With Meth Trafficking

A Cantonment man and a Gulf Breeze woman are facing charges for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Home Depot on Mobile Highway to recover a stolen vehicle. A woman, identified as 20-year old Sarah Jordan Cox, was near the vehicle and walked to a nearby Black Dodge Ram occupied by 31-year old Jerry Allen Lilly, according to an arrest report.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on both vehicles. Deputies reporting recovering a total of 64.69 grams of methamphetamine, 5.20 grams of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia from the vehicles.

Lilly was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Escambia County jail on $73,500 bond.

Cox was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 40 grams, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, She was released from jail on a $51,000 bond.