Both Lanes Of Nine Mile Road Eastbound Open Between Beulah Road And I-10, But Lane Closures This Week

All four lanes are now open on Nine Mile Road between Beulah Road and I-10. However, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures this week on the eastbound roadway as crews place the final layer of asphalt. The work is dependent on weather. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.