Growth Will Mean Redistricting In Escambia County, But When Remains To Be Seen

July 17, 2021

Escambia County’s five district boundaries could be redrawn this year, but for now officials are waiting on census data.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said he has not yet received the 2020 census data; he told the Escambia County Commission this week that he expects to see the raw data by the middle of August. That will allow the commission to start discussion on new district boundaries by late August or early September, if they choose to work on an accelerated schedule.

Florida law dictates districts must be drawn in an odd year; elections are typically held in even years. The board will be required to complete redistricting by December 31, 2021, or wait until 2023.

District lines are drawn based upon population, not registered voters. Stafford expects districts will average about 64,000 voters each, a growth rate of about eight percent.

