Escambia Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week
June 19, 2021
There were 61 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.
FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 33,084 (+61)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 2.7%
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 18,482 (+41)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 7.0%
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 2,310,881 (+10,629)
Case positivity rate: 3.2%
Deaths: 37,555 (+43)
Comments