Escambia Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 61 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 33,084 (+61)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 2.7%

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 18,482 (+41)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 7.0%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,310,881 (+10,629)

Case positivity rate: 3.2%

Deaths: 37,555 (+43)