Unusual Century Council Meeting With No Action Items; CRA Meeting Called Off Due To No-Show Members

Monday night’s Century Town Council meeting was a bit unusual in that the council did not vote on anything, except ordinary acts to pay the bills and approve previous minutes.

The council heard updates on items including the Community Action Program and the Charter Review Committee during a meeting that lasted well over an hour, but there were no action items on the regular agenda.

The council barely had a quorum with two members absent; Leonard White and Sanda McMurray-Jackson did not attend. Mayor Ben Boutwell took part in the meeting by Zoom call due to an illness.

Earlier in the evening, the town council was to sit as the Community Redevelopment Agency. With only Luis Gomez and James Smith present, the meeting was called off due to a lack of a quorum. Council members Jackson, White and Dynette Lewis were no-shows.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.