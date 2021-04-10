Storms Leave Thousands Without Power In Escambia County; Some In Walnut Hill, Near Century Without Water

April 10, 2021

Thousands of people in Escambia County were left without power by storms that moved through the area Saturday morning.

Gulf Power reported over 24,000 customers without power in Escambia County as of 8:15 a.m.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative had about 500 customers out in Escambia County after daybreak Saturday, most in an area from Walnut Hill to Enon. A majority had been restored by 8:15 a.m.

EREC customers in the Walnut Hill area also reported little or no water pressure. Lightning struck a water main leading from the water tower next to Ernest Ward Middle School, causing major damage to the water main.

“The storm caused significant damage, possibly due to lightning, but has caused a large outage. ,” EREC spokesperson Sabrina Owens said about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Water was also out for Central Water Works customers from West Highway 4 into into Alabama, but repairs were made by about 9 a.m. for almost all Central customers.

File photo.

Comments

2 Responses to “Storms Leave Thousands Without Power In Escambia County; Some In Walnut Hill, Near Century Without Water”

  1. Bill Medford on April 10th, 2021 9:02 am

    Theres a big puddle of water off 97 in front of the Johnsons house. The water main could be broken there.

  2. Liana on April 10th, 2021 8:41 am

    I live right off 97 just before 164. I have a little water pressure not much. When I got up at 630 I didn’t have anything. So a little is better than nothing.





