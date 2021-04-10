Lightning Strike Destroys Water Main Serving Much Of Walnut Hill Area; Boil Water Notice Issued

Several hundred residences in the Walnut Hill lost water service as a result of Saturday morning’s storms.

A lightning strike destroyed a primary water main at Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s water tower adjacent to their Walnut Hill Office and Ernest Ward Middle School.

The leak was isolated, and water service was restored to the area from EREC’s second water tower located across Highway 97 from Ernest Ward. Repairs were to begin as soon as other utilities such as communications lines could be located.

A boil water notice notice is in effect for EREC customers that lost water pressure. The area is described as:

All EREC members south, east and west of, and including, Gobbler Road

Sandy Hollow Road north of Gobbler Road to 3820 Sandy Hollow

Still Road north of Gobbler Road tp 2789 Still Road

North of Gobbler Road to 2650 North Highway 99

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling for at least one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immunocompromised individuals, infants or the elderly. The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.