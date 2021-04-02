Fire Destroys Abandoned Mobile Home In Cantonment

Fire destroyed an abandoned mobile home Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Robinson Street, a dirt lane north of Taylor Street. The first fire units arriving on scene found the mobile home about 50% involved in fire. Two nearby vehicles also burned.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Beulah and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were among those responding.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.