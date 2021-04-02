FDOT: Damaged Trophy Piece Removed; Pensacola Bay Bridge Still Set To Open Week Of May 31

The Florida Department of Transportation said Wednesday that contractors have completed demolition and pile driving efforts at a damaged pier on the Pensacola Bay Bridge and are preparing the site for placement of the new trophy piece.

That means the targeted reopening of the bridge with at least two lanes remains the week of Memorial Day.

Damage was discovered last week that led to the replacement of the trophy piece at “Pier 70″.

FDOT is also improving the detour route on State Road 281 in Santa Rosa County by extending the southbound right turn lane on State Road (S.R.) 281 at U.S. 98 and installing a temporary traffic signal on Garcon Point Road (County Road 191) by Monday, April 5.

Multiple crews are working around the clock to complete repair projects critical to the opening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge that will uphold FDOT’s commitment to provide the safe and efficient reconnection of Gulf Breeze and Pensacola communities and deliver a bridge with a 75-year design life, FDOT said.

FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Friday, April 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the ECAT temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.