Construction Work Continues Nightly On Highway 29 From Cantonment To Molino

Construction work is continuing nightly on Highway 29 between Cantonment and Molino.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, drivers can expect intermittent north and southbound lane closures between Muscogee Road and Highway 97 from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. for paving operations.This will include work at Muscogee and Becks Lake roads and Morris Avenue intersections, as well as the CSX railroad crossing.

Pictured: Construction work on Highway 29 at Becks Lake Road/Muscogee Road in Cantonment Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.