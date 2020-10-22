Trump To Hold Pensacola Rally Friday Evening; Here’s What You Need To Know

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event Friday evening in Pensacola.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will be held at 7 p.m. at the ST Engineering hanger at the Pensacola International Airport, the location of Trump’s last Pensacola Rally in November 2018. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the ticketed event.

No homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks, large bags, chairs or umbrellas will be allowed. There is no seating in the venue.

Two free tickets are available per valid mobile phone number on the Trump campaign website. By registering for the event attendees agree to assume the risk of COVID-19 exposure and not hold anyone liable if they contract the virus, including the Trump campaign or the Republican Party.

As a COVID-19 precaution, all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Other speakers at the event are expected to include U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, state Rep. Alex Andrade and Alabama Republican congressional candidate Jerry Carl.

Langley Avenue between Tippin and McAllister will be closed beginning at noon. All event parking, including handicap parking, is in a large open grassy field that is bordered by Lanley, 9th Avenue and McAllister. It is about a half mile from the event, and there’s no word yet if shuttles will be provided.

A parking map and other information from the Pensacola Police Department is below.

Pictured top: President Donald Trump during a November 2018 visit to Pensacola. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.