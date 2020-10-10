Delta Rain Clears Out of The Area

Rain due to Hurricane Delta has almost cleared the area. As a reminder, a burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A slight chance of a shower. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.