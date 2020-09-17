Here’s How Gulf Power And EREC Are Restoring Power After Hurricane Sally

Almost all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were left without power due to Hurricane Sally. Now Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) say they are working hard to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

Escambia River – 95% Lost Power

By the time Sally was done, EREC reported 10,919 outages out of 11,463 total customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties — that was 95% of their customers without power. By late Wednesday night, the number of outages was down to 9,738.

Additional line crews were arriving locally to help EREC with power restoration.

“There are specific steps we must take,” said Sabina Owens, EREC’s vice president of marketing and communications, “to restore power to the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. Crews will work around the clock to get everyone’s electricity back on as quickly and safely as possible.”

Gulf Power Restores 50,000 Plus

Wednesday afternoon, Gulf Power reported 145,920 outages among 153,000 customers in Escambia County; and 48,890 outages out of 74,200 customers in Santa Rosa County.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Gulf Power announced that power had been restored to more than 50,000 customers affected by Hurricane Sally. That left 234,000 without power, mostly in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

A Gulf Power workforce of nearly 7,000 people was committed to the power restoration effort. Florida Power & Light, Gulf’s sister company, provided about 1,800 employees that quickly went to work to restore power.

But the company said their power restoration efforts were hampered by significant flooding.

“Hurricane Sally’s strong winds, storm surge and flooding has caused significant damage to the energy grid and other critical infrastructure throughout Northwest Florida,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Our crews worked throughout last night and in between feeder bands today to restore more than 50,000 outages and will continue to work tonight assessing damage and restoring power as it is safe to do so. Downed trees, flooding and closed or damaged roads and bridges will likely impact our ability to reach some areas. Nevertheless, we are committed to working around the clock until every customer has their lights back on.”